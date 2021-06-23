Srinagar, Jun 23 (PTI) A group of militants Wednesday hurled a grenade and opened fire on a team of security forces' personnel in Pulwama district, but no damage was caused, police said.

The incident happened around 8:50 pm when the militants attacked a police and CRPF naka party near the SBI Rajpura Chowk branch in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

There was no loss of life or injury in the incident, the official said, adding, the security forces retaliated the firing.

