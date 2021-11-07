Srinagar, Nov 7 (PTI) Militants hurled a grenade towards a security forces party in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far in the incident.

"At 6:25 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade upon 18 Bn CRPF party at Nehama chowk in district Kulgam which exploded on the roadside," a police official said.

Further details were awaited.

