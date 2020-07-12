Srinagar, Jul 14 (PTI) Militants hurled two grenades on a team of security personnel at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, but they didn't explode, an Army official said.

"The terrorists attempted an attack on CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) at 16:45 hours today at Chersoo, Awantipora," the official said.

The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, threw the two grenades on the CAPF personnel, but without removing their pins. The grenades did not explode, he said.

Efforts are on to nab the militants, the official said.

