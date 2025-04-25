Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Security checks have been intensified in Paltan Bazaar, a well-known market in Dehradun, following concerns about the unauthorised sale of military uniforms on Friday. The action comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where assailants were reportedly disguised in military attire.

Speaking to ANI, the SSP of Dehradun, Ajay Singh, said, "In Paltan Bazaar, old platoons used to shop. There are many old uniform shops. Therefore, a random inspection was launched in the market."

The measures aim to prevent impersonation and misuse of military clothing, especially after reports that such disguises were used during recent attacks.

A shopkeeper, Sagar Ahuja, while speaking to ANI reporters, narrated the instructions provided by the authorities. He said only police personnel or those officially authorised by the army are allowed to buy such attire. Shopkeepers have been instructed to verify the identity of every buyer.

"We've been told to check Aadhaar cards, ID cards, and even verify the buyer's phone number in real-time by calling it," said Sagar. "We also have to note down their full address and, in case of army personnel, their unit details--for example, Garhwal Rifles, then we will have to add Unit 1 or 2, etc."

Ahuja added that, in recent years, the government has tightened regulations around military uniforms. "Nowadays, the Indian Army issues official uniform fabric only through army canteens. The materials come with barcodes and cannot be sold to civilians. We merely stitch uniforms for army personnel who bring in their authorised fabric."

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Sri Ganganagar district in Rajasthan and the Kumaon region in Nainital, located on the international border, have ramped up security measures. The districts have been placed on high alert, and public spaces have been closely monitored.

Additionally, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam."Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will leave for Srinagar and Udhampur shortly," the Defence officials said.

According to Defence officials, the Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies. He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

