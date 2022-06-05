Panaji, Jun 5 (PTI) Goa Cooperation Minister Subhash Shirodkar has said the milk procured from outside the state is not always pure and at times not worth consuming, hence they will check the quality of the stock being brought to the coastal state.

Talking to reporters in South Goa district on Saturday, he said there should be a mechanism to control the price and check the quality of milk procured from outside and sold in the state.

Goa is dependent on neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka for its milk requirements.

“The milk brought to Goa from other states is not always pure and not worth consuming at times. The rates are also high. I am considering an investigation into the matter,” Shirodkar said.

He also said the state government will soon put in place a mechanism to keep a tab on the milk quality and its pricing.

