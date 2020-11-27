Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) The minimum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal while Karnal recorded a low of 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar registered a minimum of 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 10 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

