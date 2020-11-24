Chandigarh, Nov 24 (PTI) The minimum temperatures on Tuesday rose slightly and hovered above normal limits at most places in Haryana and Punjab.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for this part of the year, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius, up one notch against the normal while Karnal recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius.

However, Hisar registered a four-degree below normal minimum at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 12.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 12.1 degrees Celsius, also three notches above the normal.

The night temperatures had hovered two-four notches below the normal at most places in the two states during the past few days.

