Cuddalore (TN), Jun 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday assured all possible help in conducting the 'kumbhabhishekam' (consecration) of the renowned Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram, near here.

Announcing this after holding a discussion with the Dikshitars (Shaiva Brahmins) at the temple, State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said he had also discussed several issues concerning the devotees and the temple priests.

"The Dikshitars took me around the temple and I worshipped the Lord from the 'kanakasabha' (one of the five main halls in the temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva). Later, I held a meeting with the priests," the Minister told reporters at the temple.

The government would serve as a bridge between the devotees and the Dikshitars, and ensure a cordial atmosphere prevailed always, he said.

The financial grant provided to about 12,959 temples throughout the State that perform one-time puja a day has been increased to Rs 2 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, he said.

