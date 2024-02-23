New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A healthy population is not only more productive but also more resilient in the face of adverse conditions and therefore it is imperative that healthcare is prioritised as a central tenet of the development agenda, Union Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel said on Friday.

He made these remarks after inaugurating the first National Public Health India Conference (NPHICON-2024) here.

Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

NITI Aayog member (health) V K Paul was present on the occasion.

The three-day conference is being organised by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) under the Directorate General of Health Services.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Leader Sabyasachi Ghosh Arrested on Charge of Running Sex Racket in Howrah Amid Sandeshkhali Violence.

Baghel highlighted the significance of the conference in advancing public health discourse and in formulating policies aligned with the prime minister's vision for "Viksit Bharat".

The minister commended the NCDC for its leadership and dedication in organising this pivotal event that will contribute to the development of resilient health policies and interventions.

"At the heart of our vision for India's development is the recognition that health is not merely the absence of disease, but a fundamental human right and the cornerstone of sustainable development. A healthy population is not only more productive but also more resilient in the face of adverse conditions. It is therefore imperative that we prioritise health as a central tenet of our development agenda," he said.

The minister stated that with a large population, rapid urbanisation and increasing health care needs, the challenges are immense.

"However, amidst these challenges lie unique opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and pave the way towards a healthier and more prosperous future for all," Baghel stated.

Dr Paul applauded the NCDC for working tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

He said that India has to rely on its strong network of health centres, especially Ayushman Arogya Mandir, to strengthen the health systems. He urged researchers to stick to good methodologies for research so that future health emergencies can be tackled with ease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)