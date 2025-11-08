Faridabad (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI): NHPC Limited, a "Navratna" enterprise of the Government of India, celebrated the completion of 50 glorious years and its 51st Raising Day with great enthusiasm on November 7, 2025. Grand celebrations were organised at NHPC's Corporate Office in Faridabad as well as across all its Regional Offices, Power Stations, and Projects.

On this occasion, at the Golden Jubilee celebration held at the Corporate Office in Faridabad, the Chief Guest, Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power, Housing, and Urban Affairs, released the "Customised My Stamp" on NHPC, issued by India Post, Government of India. The Chief Guest also released the "Achievement Book," showcasing NHPC's glorious 50-year journey and key milestones, as per the Ministry of Power's release.

Also Read | 'True Statesman': Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor Extends Greetings to BJP Stalwart LK Advani on His 97th Birthday.

Earlier, the Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs and Sachin Kishore, Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle, were warmly welcomed by Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, with the presentation of a plant and a shawl.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Chief Guest, the Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Sachin Kishore, Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle, Bhupender Gupta, CMD, Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel), Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects), Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Technical), Mahesh Sharma, Director (Finance), Santosh Kumar, CVO and Independent Directors of NHPC.

Also Read | Is Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand University Awarding 50 Marks for Attending PM Narendra Modi's Rally? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Viral Claim.

The celebration was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Government of India, the Central Electricity Authority, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, CMDs and Directors of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, representatives from various central agencies/departments, NHPC officials, employees, and their family members in large numbers.

To mark the completion of 50 glorious years of NHPC's establishment, India Post, Government of India, released a customised "My Stamp" featuring 12 iconic dams and barrages of NHPC. These structures stand as remarkable examples of engineering excellence and symbolise NHPC's expertise in harnessing hydropower for the nation.

The "Achievement Book", showcasing NHPC's milestones over the past 50 years, beautifully illustrates the organisation's rich history, notable accomplishments, technological excellence, and five decades of steadfast commitment to nation-building, from its inception in 1975 to the present day, through captivating photographs.

While addressing the gathering, the Hon'ble Chief Guest extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to NHPC on the occasion of its 51st Raising Day and for completing 50 glorious years of its golden journey. He stated that NHPC has played a vital role in ensuring the country's energy security. Throughout its five decades of remarkable progress, NHPC's exceptional contributions to the field of hydropower have been a matter of great pride for the entire nation.

He further stated that the Prime Minister has called upon the country to achieve the goal of Net-Zero Emissions by 2070, and NHPC's role in achieving this target will be extremely significant. For this, NHPC must maximise the use of renewable energy in its power generation processes and adopt technological innovations.

The Minister also expressed confidence that in the coming years, NHPC will add several new dimensions to the field of green energy and contribute towards making India self-reliant in the power sector.

On this occasion, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy, conveyed his video message on NHPC completing 50 years and on its 51st Raising Day. In his message, he extended heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all members of the NHPC family and their families. He said that the journey of fifty years is not just a number on the calendar, but an inspiring story of dedication and excellence. What began as an initiative in 1975 has today become India's leading hydropower and green energy company. This achievement reflects NHPC's expertise, integrity and unwavering dedication to the nation.

On this occasion, while addressing the gathering, Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Government of India, extended his congratulations to everyone on the completion of 50 glorious years of NHPC and said that this is a moment of pride. He further stated that the Government of India has entrusted NHPC with significant responsibilities in the hydropower sector. NHPC, through its continued excellence and leadership in hydropower development, will undoubtedly fulfil these responsibilities and play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a Developed India.

In his address, Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC, extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all employees on the occasion of NHPC's 51st Raising Day. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Hon'ble Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs for his valuable guidance and support. He also thanked the Ministry of Power, Government of India, for its continuous guidance and cooperation in helping NHPC achieve its goals. He further stated that today is a day of immense pride, reflection, and inspiration for all of us. NHPC is an organisation that, over the past fifty golden years, has not only established a distinct identity in India's energy sector but has also continuously contributed to the nation's progress. On this occasion, he also extended his gratitude to all stakeholders associated with NHPC's journey over the past five decades, whose support has been instrumental in bringing the organisation to its present heights.

The event featured mesmerising performances by renowned singer and composer Anand Raj Anand and celebrated comedian Sanket Bhosale, who captivated the audience with their musical and comic acts, respectively.

Earlier in the day, an Award and Cultural Programme was organised at the NHPC Corporate Office, Faridabad. The event commenced with the hoisting of the NHPC flag by Bhupender Gupta, CMD, NHPC. On this occasion, Bhupendra Gupta, CMD and Smt. Shikha Gupta, alongwith Uttam Lal, Director (Personnel) and Smt. Mona Lal, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director (Projects) and Smt. Garima Singh, Suprakash Adhikari, Director (Technical) and Smt. Soma Adhikari, Mahesh Sharma, Director (Finance) and Smt. Rinku Sharma and Santosh Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, were also present.

On this occasion, the song Vande Mataram was sung to commemorate 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram". Subsequently, as part of the celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, NHPC employees, alongwith the CMD and Directors, listened to the address of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, delivered during a programme organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in New Delhi through a live web link.

During the ceremony, winners of the "NHPC Awards Scheme 2024-25 including categories such as Best Power Station, Best Construction Project, Exemplary Commitment, NHPC Star and Star Students of Classes 10 and 12, etc., were felicitated. In addition, various departmental publications were also released by the CMD, NHPC, alongwith the Directors. The event was further enlivened by vibrant cultural performances presented by NHPC employees, which enthralled the audience. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)