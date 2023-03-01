Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) Opposition Congress in Odisha has moved a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Minister of State for Home TK Behera, accusing them of misleading the assembly while giving information on the investigation into the killing of minister Naba Kishore Das.

In a letter to the assembly secretary, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra said that Behera, representing the CM, stated in the House on February 27 following the precedents of Lakhimpur Kheri killings in Uttar Pradesh and the order passed by the Supreme Court after that, the state government urged the Odisha High Court to name a judge to monitor the probe.

The court then nominated Justice (retired) JP Das for the job.

“The chief minister through the MoS has intentionally misled the House to escape from the criticism of the Opposition. The facts stated in the reply are not true and knowing it to be untrue, a statement has been made,” Mishra claimed in the letter.

He said that the Supreme Court had passed a judicial order constituting the SIT and appointed Justice (Retd) Rakesh Kumar Jain of the Punjab & Haryana High Court in the UP case.

However, in the Naba Kishore Das killing case, “the order has been passed from the administrative side and not the judicial side”, the Congress leader said in the letter.

The CM and the minister of state for home thus committed a breach of privilege, Mishra claimed.

The CLP leader raised the issue in the Assembly during the Zero Hour and sought a ruling from the Chair for asking the CM and MoS to tender an apology for allegedly misleading the House.

As Speaker B K Arukha said that he would examine the matter before giving any ruling, Congress MLAs staged a demonstration in the well of the House.

Mishra also alleged that there was a bid to shield dismissed assistant sub-inspector of police Gopal Das, who according to the state government, has confessed to killing the minister.

He claimed that the statement of the accused before the magistrate was not done properly.

The CLP leader also raised doubts over the Crime Branch investigation into the murder case as, he said, the agency has not yet found the bullet used by the alleged killer.

Mishra said these loose ends may lead to acquittal of the accused.

