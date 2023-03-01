Mohali, March 1: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed her woman employer at her house after an unsuccessful molestation bid in Khedi Chandwan village of Bhawanigarh in Punjab's Sangrur district. The shocking incident took place on February 25. The accused, a 20-year-old house servant, was arrested when he was attempting to flee. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Two Sons Over Alleged 'Financial Woes' in Vipin Garden, Arrested.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Paramjit Kaur (42). The horror unfolded when the accused, upon realising the woman's husband, Gurcharan Singh, is not at home, tried to molest the victim at around 1:20 pm. However, the accused picked up an axe and hacked the woman to death when she resisted. As per the reports, a physical fight took place between the two before the murder. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Killed Husband, Two Stepsons in Gorakhpur in Fear of Her Daughter May Not Get Property Share, Arrested.

As per the reports, the woman's 18-year-old son was also not present in the house when the attack took place. The accused then ransacked the woman's room to make it look like a robbery scene. The accused, identified as Nitish Kumar (20), was arrested from a railway station when he was attempting to flee. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was produced before the court and was remanded into custody.

