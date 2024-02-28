New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Wednesday hit out at the Congress party over alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised by the supporters of elected Rajya Sabha MP Nasser Hussein.

Chandrashekhar claimed that a video on social media showed Congress leaders chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

He further accused Congress of practising appeasement politics and asserted that Nasser Hussein, the elected Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, serves as the 'political secretary' to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Reacting to his tweet, Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused I-T Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar of propagating fake news and suggested that he should face prosecution for such actions.

"Shouldn't this guy be prosecuted for propagating #FakeNews? Being an IT Minister it's even more disgraceful that he stoops to such desperate, abject lows," Rao stated in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Karnataka, on Tuesday, filed an FIR at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, alleging that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by the supporters of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain.

As per the complaint filed by the Karnataka BJP, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared Hussain as the winner for Rajya Sabha along with two other Congressmen, Ajay Makhen and GC Chandrashekhar, at around 7 pm, some supporters of Hussain, who had gathered at Vidhana Soudha "at the instance of Hussain, suddenly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Hussain."

"In the Rajya Sabha elections held on February 27, 2024, Naseer Hussain, one of the eight contestants for the RS elections held today, and a number of supporters of Naseer Hussain had gathered near the counting area in the Vidhana Soudha in the evening. It is found that at 7 pm, the returning officer of the Rajya Sabha declared Naseer Hussain was duly elected," said the complaint.

"After that, the same supporters of Naseer Hussain who had accumulated at the Vidhana Soudha premises at his instance suddenly shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in a loud manner while cheering for Naseer Hussain. It was as if these supporters of Naseer Hussain shouted those slogans of PAKISTAN ZINDABAD hailing and praising Pakistan on the election of Naseer Hussain to the Rajya Sabha or Upper House in India," said the complaint. (ANI)

