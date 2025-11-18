New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Textiles has approved 17 new applicants under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles in Round 3 of selection.

This significant step is set to further accelerate investment, boost domestic manufacturing, and enhance India's global competitiveness in the Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles sectors, according to a release.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees' Unions Slam 'Unilateral' Terms of Reference, Demand Clarity on Pension Revision, Benefits and Implementation Timeline.

The newly approved applicants have committed a total investment of Rs 2,374 crore. The proposed projects are expected to achieve projected sales of over Rs 12,893 crore and generate employment for about 22,646 persons in the coming years.

The PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021, with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of MMF apparel and fabrics, and products of Technical Textiles. The Scheme aims to enable the textile industry to achieve the necessary size and scale, become globally competitive, and create substantial employment opportunities. Under the first two rounds of selections, a total of 74 applicants have been approved under the Scheme, the release stated.

Also Read | Aravalli Fire: 4 Dead After Blaze Erupts in Ambulance in Gujarat.

Recently, the Ministry has notified major amendments to the Scheme to further enhance industry participation. The online application portal has been reopened for acceptance of new applications till December 31, 2025. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)