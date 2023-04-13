New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Ministry of Tourism to organise the 4th and last event of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Millets Food Festival from April 13 to April 19 in Mumbai at Taj Mahal Palace, as per an official release.

Chefs from SCO member countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan and Russia) will attend the 9-day event and showcase their various cuisines and offer to the guest at the hotel.

Taj Mahal Palace will be hosting the SCO Millet Food Festival to commemorate the International Year of Millets (IYM 2023).

This festival will feature a selection of organic meals made with millet that have been hand-selected by our SCO Member Chefs. From April 14 to April 19 the festival will be open to the public for lunch and dinner at Shamiana Restaurant, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai.

The SCO is an Intergovernmental Organisation comprising eight Member States China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, four Observer States and fourteen "Dialogue Partners"

India is hosting the presidency of SCO for the year 2023, the Ministry of Tourism Government of India has successfully completed SCO Tourism Mart from February 9 to February112023, SCO Expert Level Tourism Working Group Meeting and SCO Tourism Minister's Meeting in Kashi (Varanasi) from March 13 to March 18, 2023, during the meeting discussed the Joint Action Plan for implementing the Agreement between the Governments of the SCO Member States on the Development of Cooperation in Tourism, stated an official release from the Ministry of Tourism.

The Experts from the member countries of SCO prioritised various activities under areas of cooperation such as the Promotion of the SCO tourism brand, the Promotion of the cultural heritage of the SCO Member States in tourism, Sharing and Exchange of information and digital technology in tourism, Promotion of mutual cooperation in medical and health tourism, Improving the quality of services.

The SCO countries have a diverse mix of cultures and traditions, which is aptly reflected in their cuisines. The cuisine of SCO countries will offer unique delights to food lovers. With the aim to create awareness and increase the production and consumption of millets, United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets.

The idea behind the international year is to promote millets as they are climate resilient and consuming them can help the world meet at least six United Nations-mandated sustainable development goals.

Spearheaded by the Prime Minister, the Government of India sponsored the proposal for International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023 which was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The declaration has been instrumental for the Government of India to be at the forefront of celebrating the IYM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also shared his vision to make IYM 2023 a 'People's Movement' alongside positioning India as the 'Global Hub for Millets'. (ANI)

