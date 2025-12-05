New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Sangeet Natak Academy and supported by Andhra Pradesh Tourism and the Department of Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, is organising the 3rd edition of Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam in Vijayawada on December 6-7.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Tourism, this year's theme, "Celebrating the Richness of Telugu Music Traditions," reflects the festival's objective to strengthen the cultural identity of Andhra Pradesh, promote music tourism, support artisans and weavers, and position Vijayawada as a premier Carnatic music destination.

This edition of the festival will be inaugurated by Kandula Durgesh, for Tourism and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in the presence of Elected representatives from Vijayawada, Senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India and State Tourism authorities.

The Ministry of Tourism has entrusted its Regional Office (South) with the planning, coordination, and execution of the festival. A total of 18 concerts featuring 98 artists are scheduled across the two days. The main venue is Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, where performances will take place throughout the festival period.

A special dawn rendition of the Pancharatna Kritis will be presented at Durga Ghat on 7th December at 7 am. This offering will be led by the Malladi Brothers, accompanied by faculty and students of the Government Music Colleges of Vijayawada and Guntur, reinforcing the festival's community musical spirit.

To build statewide participation, three prequel concerts were successfully held at culturally significant temple venues: Srikalahasti on November 29, Simhachalam December 1 and Srisailam on December 2.

Alongside the concerts, a curated exhibition of GI-tagged and traditional crafts and textiles of Andhra Pradesh will showcase Kondapalli Toys, Etikoppaka Lacquerware, Udayagiri Wooden Cutlery, Leather Puppetry, Narsapur Lace, and celebrated handloom clusters including Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Chirala, Uppada, and Moragudi. This exhibition supports the national vision of Vocal for Local, enabling artisans and weavers to connect directly with audiences and markets.

Local tourism and hospitality stakeholders are playing an active role in promoting and supporting the festival. Special appreciation is extended to the Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association (ASHA) for facilitating the press interaction and amplifying festival outreach. (ANI)

