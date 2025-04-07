New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is set to celebrate the seventh edition of Poshan Pakhwada from April 8 to 22.

"The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is set to celebrate the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada from 8th April to 22nd April 2025, as part of the Government of India's ongoing commitment to address malnutrition. This year's Poshan Pakhwada will emphasise four key themes: Focus on the First 1000 Days of Life, Popularisation of the Beneficiary/Citizen Module of Poshan Tracker, Management of Malnutrition through CMAM, and Healthy Lifestyle to Address Obesity in Children," as per a Ministry of Women and Child Development release.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting and Inspirational Quote To Empower Students, Foster Positivity in Morning Assembly on April 8, 2025.

Poshan Abhiyaan, a flagship initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continues its mission to combat malnutrition, improving nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under the age of six.

"This year's Poshan Pakhwada will be instrumental in strengthening content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes. As part of the broader Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the initiative focuses on fostering health, wellness, and immunity against diseases and malnutrition," the release read.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

On the inaugural day of Poshan Pakhwada Minister of State for WCD, Smt. Savitri Thakur will be addressing officers of 18 partner Ministries, officers of State WCD Department, and Anganwadi workers of all States/UTs through a webcast. Webcast link: https://webcast.gov.in/mwcd (at 12 Noon, 8th April 2025)

"The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi will visit Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of the Pakhwada to assess the ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening support for women and children in the state. This visit is in line with the government's continuous efforts to improve welfare services and promote the safety and well-being of vulnerable groups," the release read.

This Poshan Pakhwada will be outcome-oriented. It will aim to bring together various stakeholders to improve nutrition outcomes at the grassroots through home visits, community outreach programmes, identification drives and camps at the village, block, and district levels. The focus will be on educating the community about holistic nutrition, promoting exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding, and popularising the beneficiary/citizen module of the Poshan Tracker as a tool for community empowerment and involvement.

"Since the inception of Poshan Abhiyaan, six successful Poshan Pakhwada events have already been held across the country. The Jan Andolan Activities conducted during Poshan Pakhwada are not limited to this Ministry but also have a strong convergence element where partner Ministries viz; Ministry of Rural development, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Education, etc also conduct various events/drives during this period. The various activities/events planned by the states/UTs across the country under Poshan Pakhwada 2025 will also strongly reflect the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'," the release read.

Through extensive community engagement, the Poshan Pakhwada 2025 will continue its mission to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition at every level--individual, community, and national--and work towards fostering a Suposhit Bharat in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)