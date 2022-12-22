New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted in north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the girl was playing outside her home on Wednesday evening before she went missing.

The minor's parents lodged a report, following which a case under section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

Police conducted a search and made an announcement in the area.

On Thursday, around 7 am, the girl was found near a park. She was taken to a hospital where doctors disclosed that she was sexually assaulted, following which other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added, police said.

An investigation is underway and different teams have been formed to trace the accused person, they added.

