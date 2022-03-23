Thane, Mar 23 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy from Nashik who went missing a few days back was traced to a rescue home here in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

A team of the Thane police's child protection unit reunited the boy with his mother in Nashik on Tuesday, they said.

The boy, Manoj Shankar Jadhav, who lost his father some years back, left his home at Gulabwadi in Nashik on March 20 and came to neighbouring Kalyan town in Thane by a train.

As per police, it was not clear why he left his place and came here.

Members of a local NGO spotted the boy in Kalyan and alerted authorities, following which he was sent to a children's home in Ulhasnagar township, the child protection unit's assistant police inspector Preeti Chavan said.

When police enquired with the boy, he could not reveal much but told them that he lived near a public toilet and a shop at Gulabwadi in Nashik.

A police team from here later went to Nashik and located his residence.

The boy was subsequently reunited with his mother, the official said.

