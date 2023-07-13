Etah (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was shot dead here on Thursday allegedly by some people who had an old enmity with his father, police said.

The incident took place in Pipaihara village in Jaithara area in the afternoon when one Mayank (7) was sleeping in his house with his grandmother, Circle Officer (CO) Sudhanshu Shekhar said.

Five people entered the house and shot the minor boy, he said.

An FIR has been registered against Ramvrij, Bablu, Vivek, Vimlesh and Atendra, the CO said, adding that the incident was a fallout of an old enmity of the accused with victim's father Rinku.

The CO said that it has come to the fore that nine months ago both factions had a dispute in Delhi in which one person was killed and it is said that the child was shot to avenge the death.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

