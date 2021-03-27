New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a room at Rail Bhawan here on Saturday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 6 pm and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The fire broke out in room 451 at Rail Bhawan. The source of the fire is suspected to be a computer. Other materials in the office was also damaged in the fire, a senior official said.

The fire has been brought under control, he added.

