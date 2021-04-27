Kolkata, Apr 27 (PTI) A minor fire broke out inside a hall on the third floor of Raj Bhavan here early on Tuesday, and it was doused in a matter of 20 minutes, a senior police officer said.

No one sustained any injury, the officer said.

One fire tender, which remains on standby outside the governor's house, was pressed into service to put out the fire in the south-western portion of the 19th century majestic building, he explained.

"The fire broke out in a hall on the third floor of the governor's house around 5.30 am. One fire tender was pressed into service and five other engines were readied for exigency, if any. It took just one fire tender to douse the flames. Nobody was injured," the officer said.

Some pillows, bed sheets and mattresses kept inside the hall were damaged, he said, adding, a preliminary probe has suggested that an electrical short-circuit led to the fire.

