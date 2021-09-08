Ahmedabad, Sep 8 (PTI) A minor fire erupted inside a room near the OPD of the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday afternoon and nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says Cabinet Decision to Hike MSP for Rabi Crops Will Ensure Maximum Remunerative Price for Farmers.

The blaze was triggered due to a short-circuit, they said.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Says ‘If Taliban Follows ‘Real’ Islamic Sharia They Can Become Model For World’.

"Before the fire department reached the spot, hospital staff doused the flames using fire extinguishers," an official of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service control room said.

Civil Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said that no one was injured in the incident.

"There were some sparks in the wiring, not fire, inside a room close to the outdoor patient department (OPD). It was brought under control within a few minutes by our staff. No patient was evacuated in the incident. The electricity was also restored in 20 minutes," Joshi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)