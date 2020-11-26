Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy died allegedly by suicide on his birthday at his home in Noida Sector 18, said police on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that the incident occurred on November 24.

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Heavy Rains Lash Chennai, Puducherry, Nivar to Weaken into a Cyclonic Storm During Next Few Hours.

"On November 24, we got information that a child died by suicide on his birthday. Possibly, his family rebuked him. An investigation is being done," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)