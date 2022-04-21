Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four people in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near the girl's house on Tuesday night, according to police.

The father of the victim lodged a complaint on Wednesday. One of the accused is believed to be a minor while the other three are yet to be identified, Station House Officer (SHO) Narayanpur Ajay Singh said.

The accused minor is being questioned, the SHO said.

