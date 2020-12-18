Hardoi (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was found dead here in Madhoganj area, police said on Friday.

"The girl had gone missing from Selapur village on Thursday evening. Her family members had lodged an FIR in this connection. Her body was found in the forest in the village later," ASP Anil Kumar Singh said.

Prima facie, it appeared that the girl died of strangulation, he said adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

A probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)