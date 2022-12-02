Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Dec 2 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village in Tanda police station limits here, police said on Friday.

The Class 12 student, who hails from Kapurthala district, had been living with her maternal grandparents in Hoshiarpur district.

Also Read | Prime Minister @narendramodi Shares the Images of Gujarat Captured by the Recently … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The accused, identified as Lucky Singh from Kapurthala, allegedly used to harass the victim on her way to school, the police said.

On November 28, he allegedly abducted the girl, took her to a secluded location and raped her, they said.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Bihar: Six Cities in State Among Most Polluted Top 10 in India; Eye-Burning, Breathing Problems, Health Issues on Rise.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

Investigating officer Kamlesh Kumari said raids were being conducted to nab the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)