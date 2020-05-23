India News | Minor Raped, Killed by Brother, His Friends in Jaipur: Police

Jaipur, May 23 (PTI) A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped and killed by her brother and his three friends in Manoharpur area of Jaipur district, police said on Saturday.

The four suspects, aged 19-21, took the minor to a nearby forested area on May 17 and allegedly raped her. They then allegedly strangled her to death and dumped the body in a drain, police said.

The girl's father lodged a missing complaint on the next day after which police launched a search operation, Manoharpur SHO Ramswaroop said.

The girl's brother also accompanied the search team, he added.

After a detailed investigation, police zeroed in on the four suspects and detained them on Saturday, the station house officer said.

