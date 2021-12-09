Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir will get maximum benefit out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'vikas mantra', the party's Minority Morcha national president Haji Jamal Siddiqui said here on Thursday.

Siddiqui was addressing the working committee meeting of BJP's Minority Morcha at the party headquarters in Jammu.

Also Read | Supreme Court Says 'If Father Supports Education, Daughter Will Have To Play Her Role Too'.

Flanked by J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul, Siddiqui highlighted the works of the central government especially for the minorities during the meeting.

He also provided details of the public welfare schemes provided by the central government that will benefit the common masses stressing that members of minority communities in the Union territory will get maximum benefit out of PM Modi's 'vikas mantra'.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: No Significant Change in Minimum Temperatures Very Likely Over Most Parts of Central India During Next 5 Days.

Koul in his address shared details of the ground work done at the booth level and asked the Morcha members to make the BJP a strong party especially in minority-reserved booths.

BJP Morcha leader Sheikh Bashir said the party needs strong participation of the Minority Morcha when the next assembly elections take place and urged the workers to strive hard for the party.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)