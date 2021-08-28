Shravasti/Bahraich (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra unit president Abu Asim Azmi on Saturday said minorities in Uttar Pradesh were with the party and will not fall prey to those who merely want to divide their votes.

Addressing a gathering in Shravasti, Azmi said the upcoming assembly elections are going to decide the future of UP and the common people, especially the Muslim community, need to unite and help party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP.

Without naming AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi, he hinted that some people have come to UP from Hyderabad but they have been exposed.

Stressing that the people of the state are intelligent, he said this time during the elections they will neither be fooled by any trick nor will they pay attention to those who only want to divide the votes.

Responding to the questions posed by journalists, Azmi said the BJP only knows how to take votes as people are upset with the BJP government in the state.

Corruption is at its peak and inflation is increasing by the day, he said.

The SP leader said that during the coronavirus period, the workers and labourers were left to fend for themselves and several people died.

He also alleged that the BJP has been arbitrarily implementing schemes meant for the welfare of backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

Azmi stressed that the graph of the SP is increasing every day in UP.

In the public meetings of the SP from east to west in the state, there is a rush of farmers and common people, he said, adding that a solid strategy is being prepared to give a befitting reply to every move of the BJP.

After his address in Shravasti, Azmi took part in different programmes in Bahraich district.

