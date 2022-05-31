By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP's sole Muslim representation in the Cabinet, does not figure in the party's list of nominees for the Rajya Sabha biennial election scheduled for June 10. Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: Hindu Teacher Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kulgam District.

Naqvi is retiring from the Upper House on July 7, 2022.

Sources have informed ANI that the BJP has restricted giving a maximum of three terms of Rajya Sabha to all its party leaders, and Naqvi is currently finishing his third term in the House.

Also Read | Redmi K50 Ultra Likely To Debut Later This Year: Report.

The sources have further added that Naqvi, who hails from Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, may be fielded as a candidate by the BJP party for the ensuing bypoll to the Lok Sabha seat vacated by Azam Khan.

The by-poll for the seat is scheduled to take place on June 23 this year.

There are also speculations that the Minority Affairs Minister will be made a Governor as several posts for governments in the states have been vacant for some time now.

With the BJP denying a renomination to Naqvi to the Upper House, and no Rajya Sabha renomination either for Sayyed Zafar Islam or MJ Akbar- both of whom are completing their tenures soon- the party now has no Muslim member in Parliament from either House.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who started his career as a student leader went to jail during the 1975 emergency and has been associated with the BJP since its Jan Sangh days.

After an unsuccessful stint in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 1980, Naqvi won a Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and went on to become the Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Naqvi has been the Minority Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet since 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)