Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmed Mir on Tuesday asked the party workers to vigorously hold membership drives in their respective areas.

He said it will be followed by elections within the party.

Addressing a meeting of senior functionaries, district presidents, frontal organisations heads, corporators and other important leaders of the party from many districts of the Jammu region here, Mir urged them to enroll the maximum number of people in the party.

“Congress party does not believe in miss call memberships and it enrolls people by making personal contact with each and every one of them,” he said.

He asked the senior functionaries to strengthen the party by vigorously launching membership drives in their respective areas.

