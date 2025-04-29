Satna (MP), Apr 29 (PTI) An unidentified man shot and injured a policeman on the campus of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around midnight on the campus of Jaitwara police station, he said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 29, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Head constable Prince Garg was preparing to have dinner in the barrack of the police station when he heard a noise and stepped out, and a masked man opened fire at him, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashutosh Gupta said.

He said the cop sustained a bullet injury near his shoulder, and the assailant fled the scene.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Impact: Jammu and Kashmir Government Closes 48 Tourist Destinations Across Valley.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh said the head constable's condition is stable, and he has been referred to the medical college of Rewa for treatment.

Police parties have been formed to track down the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)