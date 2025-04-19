Hamirpur (HP), Apr 19 (PTI) Unidentified persons vandalised Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's photo on the foundation stone plaque of a project in Hamirpur district.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning.

The plaque of Navjeevan Van project was set up at Hareta area in Nadaun sub-division of the district.

On January 11 this year, Sukhu had laid foundation stone for the Rs 4 crore project being prepared by the Himachal Pradesh forest department.

Some residents in the area said the chief minister's photo was deliberately pulled out of the plaque by angry locals.

When the matter came to light, Hareta Panchayat Pradhan Sanjay Sharma lodged a complaint with the police. He demanded strict action against the miscreants.

After receiving the information, Galore police post in-charge Shashi Pal also inspected the spot.

Police said the matter is being investigated.

