Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Some miscreants fired at a property dealer in Patna on Sunday following which three to four persons sustained injuries.

"We were notified of the shooting incident an hour ago. Three to four people are injured. We have sent them for treatment and are starting our investigation," said Sanjay Pandey, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Phulwari Sharif.

Also Read | Bhupesh Baghel Writes to Rahul Gandhi, Urges Him to Take Charge as Congress President.

According to locals, five to six miscreants were involved in the crime following which three to four people have suffered injuries.

Currently, all the injured persons have been admitted to the Ford Hospital here. (ANI)

Also Read | Drone Found Near House of Israeli Embassy Official in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, Cops Say Child Operating It.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)