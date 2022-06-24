New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Three unidentified men stole cash amounting to Rs 48,000 and chocolates worth over Rs 7,000 from a shop after assaulting its owner and his servant in north Delhi's Wazirabad, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they added.

According to the FIR, the 30-year-old complainant runs a general store with his two brothers in Wazirabad.

At around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, as he was about to close the shop, three men arrived there on a motorcycle. Two of them got off the two-wheeler, entered the shop and started beating him and his servant Sahil, the complainant alleged.

One of the men then took Rs 48,000 from the cash counter, while the other took two boxes of chocolates worth Rs 7,200, according to the FIR.

The accused threatened the complainant that they will shoot him if he tells anybody about the incident and fled the spot, the FIR said.

The victim went home and narrated the incident to one of his brothers, who informed the police.

A case under sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged at the Wazirabad police station in connection with the incident and a probe launched.

