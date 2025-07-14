New Delhi, July 14 (PTI) The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Monday said a section of news reports and social media posts made a misleading claim that the Japanese Bullet train will not operate between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

"Some articles and social media posts claim that the Ministry of Railways has decided to not run the Japanese bullet train on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route," the PIB said on its X handle.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA Directs Airlines To Check Locking Mechanism of Fuel Switches of Boeing Planes After Air India Crash Report.

"This claim is misleading. The Railway Ministry has made no such decision. Work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is progressing as per the planned schedule," it added.

The government conducted a fact check after a section of media reports said that instead of Japanese Bullet trains on this route, the ministry has decided to run the indigenous Vande Bharat trains.

Also Read | India Hopes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Will Be Strongly Upheld, Says EAM S Jaishankar Before Key SCO Meeting (See Pics).

"In the spirit of the strategic partnership between India and Japan, the Government of Japan has decided to introduce the next-generation E10 Shinkansen trains for this project," the PIB said.

It added, "The entire 508-kilometer corridor is being developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology, setting new benchmarks in speed, safety, and reliability."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)