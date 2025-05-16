Hyderabad, May 16: The Miss World 2025 contestants would visit the famous 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district and also the AIG hospital, known for its specialised treatment in different areas, on Friday. The contestants, who have been visiting various tourist destinations in Telangana, would see the giant Banyan tree at Pillalamarri, whose branches extend over an area of around three acres.

The Telangana forest department has identified the Banyan tree as one of the oldest in the country. At the AIG hospital, the Miss World contestants would be briefed about the advanced medical care facilities available. Along with several other super-speciality hospitals, the AIG hospital showcases Hyderabad as a hub of medical tourism. The AIG and other hospitals regularly receive patients from countries, including those in Africa. Miss World 2025: Video Shows Indian Women Washing Contestants’ Feet During Temple Event in Telangana, KT Rama Rao Slams CM Revanth Reddy.

As part of its broader vision, the Telangana government has drawn up an action plan to leverage the global event to promote the state as a tourist destination, enhance the state's international profile and attract investments. During their stay, the Miss World contestants are touring several key tourist attractions across the state.

