New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Tessy Thomas known as "Missile Woman of India" will be the chief guest at 56th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Saturday, according to Director Rangan Banerjee.

Thomas, distinguished scientist and former director general (aeronautical systems) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will award degrees to over 2,750 students, including 530 PhDs (highest-ever).

Thirty five international students from 20 countries are also graduating this year.

"This year we also see our first graduates in the UG BTech course in Energy Engineering and three PG courses, the Interdisciplinary PG MTech course in Robotics, and Master of Science by Research in VLSI Design, Tools and Technology and Artificial Intelligence," Banerjee said.

The IIT-Delhi director said that the revised undergraduate curriculum launched from the academic year 2025-26 emphasizes flexibility, experiential learning, and alignment with contemporary global needs.

"Key themes include environment and sustainability, creative expression, ethical reasoning, and emerging technologies like AI and machine learning. To support a smooth transition from high school, a dedicated one-week induction precedes academic sessions.

"Student wellness is a core focus, with a new Life Skills course covering time management, study habits, digital literacy, emotional intelligence, and growth mindset. This holistic approach equips students not only with academic knowledge but also with essential skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. The curriculum is designed to inspire, engage, and empower," he said.

The institute will also honour seven of its esteemed alumni with the Distinguished Alumni Awards (DAA) 2025 at the convocation ceremony.

Instituted in 1992, the DAA has been awarded to 151 alumni to date, representing excellence across diverse fields such as science, technology, entrepreneurship, public service, academia, and innovation.

The director said that on August 2, coinciding with the 56th convocation ceremony, IIT-Delhi will launch a DAA Wall in the Lecture Hall Complex.

"This commemorative installation will honour recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest recognition conferred by the institute upon its alumni for exceptional achievements and societal contributions. This initiative reflects IIT-Delhi's commitment to strengthening alumni engagement and recognise the lifelong impact of its graduates," he said.

