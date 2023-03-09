Meerut (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) The body of a four-year-old girl, who had gone missing, was recovered from a drain here on Thursday, police said.

They added that the girl accidently fell into the drain and died.

"A four-year-old girl, Purvi, accidentally fell into a drain while returning home on Wednesday. Her body was recovered today by a police team," Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras, he said.

Earlier, the family members of the girl had filed a complaint with the police stating that the minor had gone missing.

