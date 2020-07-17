Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 17 (ANI): A gunman posted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, the police said.

"A gunman who was working at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram allegedly attempted to commit suicide today. He is currently admitted to a hospital. The police were searching for him after his relatives had filed a missing complaint on Thursday night. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," said Police.

Also Read | JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: Where and How to Check Jharkhand Board Exam Results Online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The person is identified as Jayagosh. He is attached to the police Armed Reserve (AR) camp and was reported missing since last night. Later, his relatives had filed a missing complaint with the police.

Jayagosh was later found lying in a pool of blood near his house in Akkulam and was taken to the hospital.

Also Read | Rajasthan HC to Continue Hearing on Monday on Sachin Pilot's Plea Against Disqualification of Rebel MLAs: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

A police investigation is underway and more details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)