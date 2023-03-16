Aizawl, Mar 16 (PTI) Altogether 42 candidates are in the fray for the first Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) polls in Mizoram on March 29, officials said Thursday.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded 11 candidates each, while the BJP is contesting in nine wards, they said.

Also Read | ECB raises interest rates by 0.5% as banks stocks wobble.

More than 40,000 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the municipal elections.

Polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, the officials said. Counting of votes will be undertaken on April 3.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Budget 2023-24: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-Led Government Allocates Lion's Share for Welfare Schemes.

LMC was created by the MNF government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga in 2022. It is the second municipal council in the state after the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC).

There are 11 seats in the LMC, of which four are reserved for women.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)