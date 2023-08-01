Champhai (Mizoram) [India], August 1 (ANI): Champhai Police on Tuesday seized 765 grams of heroin from a vehicle and arrested one drug peddler in the Champhai district.

"The Champhai police on duty at Khankawn Police Checkgate, on Tuesday evening, recovered and seized 765 grams (62 soap boxes) of heroin from one vehicle TATA Yodha bearing registration number AS-11EC-6462", said the police.

Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle identified as Rafik Uddin Laskar (21), a native of Cachar district, Assam.

A case under 21(c) /25, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered at Champhai police station for further investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

