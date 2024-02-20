Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Mizoram governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati hailed the historic Mizoram peace accord signed in 1986 as a shining example of lasting peace and prosperity as the northeastern state celebrated its 37th statehood day on Tuesday.

Addressing an official function marking the celebration of statehood day in Aizawl, the governor said that the peace accord ended two decades of insurgency and ushered in an era of peace and stability in the region.

Mizoram became a full-fledged state after the signing of a historic Mizoram peace accord between the Centre and Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground headed by late Laldenga, in June 1986.

"The Mizoram Peace Accord ushered in an era of peace and stability. This accord stands as a shining example of how dialogue and reconciliation can pave the way for lasting peace and prosperity," Kambhampati said.

He urged people to cherish the fruits of their struggles and the sufferings they have endured during 20 years of turmoil to attain statehood.

He said that Mizoram serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating that even amid adversity, peace is possible.

"As we witness the challenges faced by our neighbours, let us reaffirm our commitment to peace and stability. I take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Mizoram for this enduring peace, and I urge all of us to continue this exemplary model for the rest of the country," the governor said.

He emphasised the importance of preserving peace and stability if the state is to progress further in all aspects.

The governor also lauded the people of the state for their active participation in the electoral process and the disciplined manner in which elections were held in the state.

"I sincerely believe that the peaceful elections in Mizoram are a model for other states to follow," he said.

Kambhampati also lauded the new Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for its commitment to bring forth the overall development of the state.

Lalduhoma, who also addressed the celebration, said that his government will take all the necessary steps to promote growth and progress even if it takes some hard decisions.

Meanwhile, mass prayer programmes were held in Aizawl, Lunglei and other parts of the state to mark the statehood day. PTI

