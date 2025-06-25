Aizawl, Jun 25 (PTI) The Aizawl district administration on Wednesday banned betting-based animal fights following reports that such illegal practices prevail in the Mizoram state capital.

An order issued by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia said that there have been reports of cockfights and dogfights organised at several places in Aizawl for betting and gambling.

The illegal events often attract a crowd of 100 to 300 who engage in the betting, it said.

The practice of forcing animals to fight and use them for betting contravenes section 11 (l)(m)(ii) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which prohibits inciting animals to fight and causing them unnecessary harm or suffering, the order said.

Any violator can be punished under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, it said.

"No person in the Aizawl district shall participate in illegal animal fights," the order said.

The order will remain in effect for two months from June 13, it said.

