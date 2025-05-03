Champhai (Mizoram) [India], May 3 (ANI): In a major crackdown on smuggling, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized illegal areca nut valued at Rs 1.02 crore from Tlangsam in Mizoram's Champhai district.

According to a release, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of Illegal Areca Nuts in the general area of Tlangsam, Champhai, Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, launched an Area Domination Patrol towards Tlangsam village on May 2.

During the operation, 187 bags of illegal Areca nuts were found concealed in a truck. During the operation, one individual was also apprehended. The recovered contraband, along with the person and the vehicle, have been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, the release stated.

Earlier in April, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, seized a large consignment of foreign-origin cigarettes dumped near the general area PVCP, Melbuk, Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram, Assam Rifles said in a press release.

"Acting on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched from Zokhawthar, resulting in the recovery of 46 cases of assorted foreign-origin cigarettes, including Red and Blue, Gold Land, Karaweik, Premium Gold, and V Cigarette," Assam Rifles said.

The seized items were handed over to Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, for further investigation and legal proceedings. The total assessed value of the recovered cigarettes is Rs 59.8 lakh. (ANI)

