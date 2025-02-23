Lunglei (Mizoram) [India], February 23 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Saturday nabbed two individuals with 57.69 grams of heroin worth Rs 40.38 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei district, an official statement read.

Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with representatives of the Excise and Narcotics Department, recovered the heroin in the general area of Lunglei town. Based on specific intelligence input, the joint team intercepted a scooter and recovered the drugs.

The two nabbed accused have been identified as K Lalrinchhana, 28, resident of village Salem, Lunglei District, and Vanlalruati, 23, village Ramthar, Lunglei District.

The recovered narcotics and the individuals have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department, Lunglei, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Earlier, Assam Rifles, along with the Customs Department, seized 2286.9 kg of marijuana from the Vijayanagar area in West Tripura district on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team executed the operation with efficiency and coordination, striking a significant blow to smuggling networks in the region, said officials. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 10.29 crores in the international market. The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals.

The seized contraband and apprehended individuals were handed over to authorities for further legal action.

"The successful interdiction is part of the ongoing efforts by Assam Rifles to counter illegal activities along the border areas and ensure national security. Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai, seized counterfeit cigarettes worth Rs 42.5 lakh in Mizoram's Chhungte area," said Assam Rifles.

Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched an area domination patrol towards Ruantlang on February 22 and discovered 1,250 cartons of counterfeit cigarettes hidden in a jungle. The recovered contraband has been handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation. (ANI)

