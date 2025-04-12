Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 12 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force recovered illegal foreign-origin liquor worth Rs 2.52 lakh from the general area of Ngur in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the trafficking of foreign liquor in the region, a joint area domination patrol was launched on April 10. During the operation, the team discovered 21 cases of Dagon Beer, a foreign-origin liquor, which were dumped and concealed in a jungle area near Ngur.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 12, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The seized liquor was handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Champhai.

On Tuesday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), at his office in Aizawl to discuss various strategies to combat the growing drug menace in the state.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 12 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Mizoram Chief Minister highlighted the need to strengthen efforts in addressing the influx of drugs from across the international border.

He emphasised the importance of improved infrastructure and adequate manpower in the border areas to curb drug trafficking effectively. He also mentioned that the state government has made appeals to the Central Government to establish a Mizo Territorial Army under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg expressed that establishing a fully functioning Zonal Office in Mizoram would be beneficial and reiterated the need to strengthen the workforce.

On April 6, Assam Rifles recovered weapons and explosives in Mizoram's Saiha district and apprehended a person.

Assam Rifles recovered 122 detonators, 94 gelatin sticks, eight metres of safety fuze, one 12-bore rifle and ammunition.

"Acting on specific intelligence of movement of arms and explosives through general area Niawhtlang village in district Saiha, Mizoram, Assam Rifles launched an operation on 06 Apr 25, apprehended an individual and recovered122 detonators, 94 gelatin sticks, eight metres of safety fuze, one 12 bore rifle and ammunition," as per an official release.

"The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police," the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)