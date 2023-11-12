Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 12 (ANI): The Assam Rifles and Zokhawthar Police Department, in a joint operation, recovered 15.91 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crore, said a press release by HQ IGAR (Inspector General Assam Rifles) (East) on Sunday.

According to the official release, the tablets were recovered in the general area of Zokhawthar on November 10.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Zokhawthar Police Department on the basis of specific information, said the official statement.

The entire consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth 42 crore has been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings, added the official statement.

The press release further mentioned that the ongoing smuggling of drugs and illegal cash is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India as well.

The official release highlighted that Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have continued their efforts against illegal smuggling and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the smuggling of illegal items in Mizoram.

Earlier during the week, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Mizoram Police, arrested five Myanmar nationals and recovered 2.61 kg of heroin, valued at Rs 18.3 crore. (ANI)

