Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 2 (ANI): All arrangements and preparations for the counting of votes in Mizoram on December 4 have been completed, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar said.

"Our counting day will be Monday, which is December 4, so counting will begin at 8 am and all our preparations are in place because we were prepared for Sunday. We have 12 counting halls and six returning officers. In each hall, depending on the size of the hall and the number of polling stations, we'll have a range of 14-7 tables. Then there will be a separate counting table for postal ballots," Nazuk told ANI.

She further said that 12 counting observers were appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"12 counting observers are appointed by the Election Commission of India and they've reached Aizawl. They also inspected our preparations and are further guiding us on how to make things better," Nazuk said.

When asked about the arrangements made to monitor the counting centre, the Deputy Commissioner said that good internet service with power backup has been installed.

"At each of the counting halls, we'll have good internet service to upload the results on time and also have power backup. The 12 counting halls are spread across three locations, one is the DC office, the second is legislative assembly annexue, and the third one is Government Aizawl College," she said.

"We'll have a media centre at all three locations. All the counting staff have been trained. They're ready for their duty," Nazuk added.

She also said that three-tier security arrangements were made in the counting centres.

"A team of the Central Reserve Police Force will be deployed inside the counting hall and strong room. We have a dedicated corridor for the movement of electronic voting machines (EVM). It will be scouted by the armed officers from the strong rooms to the counting halls," she said.

Traffic arrangements have been made to avoid the unnecessary movement of vehicles. And as of now, there is no law and order threat," the Deputy Commissioner added.

Polling for the 40-seat Mizoram assembly was held on November 7 and 80.66 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in the state.

The exit poll results for Mizoram have indicated a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and political observers have also predicted the same.

But, both regional parties have kept their hopes high over winning an absolute majority to form the next government in Mizoram.

"We are very much confident that, ZPM will get the absolute majority seats and form the government," ZPM Working President K Sapdanga who contested from Aizawl North-III constituency earlier told ANI.

MNF led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, ZPM led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma and Congress contested in all 40 assembly seats, while BJP contested in only 23 seats in the state. (ANI)

